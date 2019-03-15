Music from Buckingham palace to Wakefield Girls’ High SChool

Consone Quartet

Wakefield Girls’ High School on March 23 at 7.30pm

Meeting at the Royal College of Music in 2012, four young musicians - Agata Daraskaite and Magdalena Loth-Hill (violin), Elitsa Bogdanova (viola) and George Ross (cello) - formed Consone Quartet focusing on Classical and early Romantic music on early instruments. The four musicians have played at Wigmore Hall, Buckingham Palace, Cadogan Hall and the Edinburgh Fringe among other places. This concert for Wakefield Concert Society includes music by Boccherini, Mendelssohn and Beethoven. wakefieldconcertsociety.co.uk.