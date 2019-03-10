Nathan Ball ready to call on Leeds

Following the recent release of his stirring new single ‘Call It Love’ singer-songwriter Nathan Ball has announced a headline tour for spring 2019, including a date in Leeds.

The tour, which takes in the UK and Germany, includes his biggest headline London show to date at Oslo on April 18 and a gig at the Hyde Park Book Club, in Leeds, on Friday, April 12.

Nathan is currently in Australia supporting Ziggy Alberts on his 24 date sold-out tour.

New single ‘Call It Love’ was produced by Nathan’s fellow band member and long-time collaborator Max Radford. Led by compelling vocal melodies and earnest lyricism, it gently builds with its spacious rhythmic section into sweeping deft guitar and dream-laden keys. Coasting along effortlessly, the track never loses sight of its consistent energy, only slightly shifting when needed into its anthemic chorus.

Splitting his time between Cornwall and London, Nathan finds inspiration in the outdoors and much of his material is connected to his surroundings.

“It’s where I write best; by the sea, in the mountains, in the woods. I love being totally immersed in nature so naturally those themes find their way into the music. I love being in the ocean – just being in it, and feeling totally insignificant. It’s a reminder of the order of things.”

Nathan’s work fuses two chief loves – classic song writing and an eagerness to experiment and push sonic boundaries. Perhaps unexpectedly, he finds inspiration in left-field house music.

“I love the way it makes you feel – it’s euphoric, but sad, introverted but expressive. I love that darker side of the genre.”

Nathan’s break-out singles, ‘Right Place’ and ‘Drifting’, boast almost five million Spotify streams between them, and were acclaimed by tastemakers like the Line of Best Fit and Clash. His songs cross traditional boundaries of indie, folk and electronica, the universal thread being Nathan’s emotive voice.