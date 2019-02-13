Neck Deep among final names added to Slam Dunk Festival line-up

The final names have been added to the already fantastic line-up for the 2019 Slam Dunk Festival, which is taking place in Temple Newsam Park.

Pop punks Neck Deep, As It Is, Boston Manor, A Loss For Words, Grandson, Press to Meco, A Story Untold, Between You & Me, SHVPES, Kublai Khan and Cruel Hand the last of the additions along with the acts who will make up the Acoustic Stage for the May Bank Holiday all-dayer.

Fresh from storming across the UK’s monumental arenas with Don Broco, Neck Deep stand as one of the biggest British pop-punk bands of the 21st century.

Their unapologetic twist on such a celebrated and classic sound has cemented their place as prominent movers and shakers of the scene. The Hopeless Records’ act kicked off their global tour of The Peace and The Panic at Slam Dunk Festival back in 2017 and they are returning full circle in 2019 to close the tour before they go away to start on their new album.

Starting from internet message boards between Brighton and Minnesota, pop-punk As It Is are set to return to Slam Dunk Festival this year. Latest album The Great Depression saw the quartet embrace darkness, melancholically exploring deep societal perceptions on mental health, masculinity and death. With this stunning reinvention, the Slam Dunk crowd can expect a theatrically delivery of anthemic tracks ‘The Reaper’, ‘No Way Out’ and ‘The Wounded World’.

Patty Walters, of As It Is, said: “Words can’t even describe our excitement to be returning to Slam Dunk Festival. I’ve been attending Slam Dunk as a fan for nearly 10 years now, and this year won’t be any different with such an unreal lineup of bands.

“We can’t wait to get rowdy with you at our biggest Slam Dunk yet. The crash is coming.”

Following the release of their second full-length ‘Welcome To The Neighbourhood’, Blackpool favourites Boston Manor continue to cement their status as an exciting British rock banc.

Currently on a UK tour with last year’s Slam Dunk Festival headliners, Good Charlotte, the northern mob are demanding attention with driving guitars and devastating melodies. Boston Manor’s performance at Slam Dunk Festival this summer is guaranteed to have festival-goers hanging off every note.

A Loss For Words are one of the most iconic names in pop-punk. In their decade-spanning career, the Massachusetts troupe changed the course of the early 2000’s alternative scene for generations and remain as figureheads of the American pop-punk genres, inspiring many Slam Dunk Festival artists. Following their split in 2015, the band have chosen Slam Dunk Festival as their UK reunion on the 10 year anniversary of the album, ‘The Kids Can’t Lose’, and their performance at Hatfield and Leeds will be packed full of undeniable classics for a masterclass in original pop-punk.

Breaking Billboard’s Top 40 chart in 2017 with highly-charged single ‘Blood // Water’, Grandson joins the impressive Slam Dunk Festival line-up.

After a mammoth 12 months, which featured trailblazing live moments, monumental streaming numbers and a Fueled By Ramen signing, Jordan Benjamin aka grandson will spark a youthful rebellion with an hotly-tipped performance at Slam Dunk Festival.

Taking inspiration from the likes of SiKth, Everything Everything and Abba, Press To Meco are refreshingly creative in their musical pursuits.

With soaring vocals and technical veracity, the Croydon three piece are set to make a storm at Slam Dunk Festival.

Slam Dunk will also look forward to an energetic performance from Canada’s Story Untold who will deliver smooth pop-rock rhythms from across the Atlantic to Hatfield and Leeds.

Australian natives Between You & Me are also set to join the Slam Dunk lineup with infectious hits like ‘Dakota’ and ‘Overthinking’ for a demonstration in pop-punk from Down Under.

Birmingham metallers SHVPES will mark their unstoppable rise with an appearance at this year’s festival, bringing their highly-anticipated new album ‘Greater Than to Life’ with a life presence that has captivated audiences around the world.

Delivering filthy riffs and monster blastbeats with their latest album Nomad, North Texan mob Kublai Khan promise an unmissable performance. Cruel Hand will inject even more American hardcore to Hatfield and Leeds over the May Bank Holiday weekender.

In addition the festival have revealed Justin Pierre, of Motion City Soundtrack, Rob Lynch, Liam Cromby, formerly of We Are The Ocean, Chas Palmer-Williams, of Lightyear, and Lizzy Farrell for their revered acoustic stage.

Slam Dunk takes place on Saturday, May 25 with tickets on sale from http://slamdunkfestival.com/