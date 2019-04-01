Oasis and Stone Roses tributes bring Manchester to Wakefield

Here’s an intriguing tribute night that pitches the musical excellence of two fine Manchester bands Oasis and The Stone Roses against one another.

It’s all happening at Warehouse 23, Wakefield on Saturday, April 6.

And guess what? It’s the same group of musicians playing both halves of the show. Singer Ian Alcock plays both Liam Gallagher and Ian Brown.

Oasis may be no more - the back stage bust ups and public slanging matches on Twitter proving too much for this great British band - but thankfully, their number one tribute, Definitely Mightbe (now in their twelfth year) - don’t share the same sibling rivalry as the real thing, but they do have a lot in common when it comes to reproducing the rousing anthems, stage presence and atmosphere that the originals created.

With over two hours of material to draw from, including all the hits from all seven albums, live favourites, B-sides and a couple of Noel’s acoustic numbers, when the boys start there’s no stopping them.

The Stone Roses were one of the most influential rock bands in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

Along with other bands such as the Happy Mondays and Inspiral Carpets, they comprised the core of the Madchester Baggy scene, centred around Manchester.

Their 1989 eponymous debut album quickly achieved the status of a classic in the UK, and topped NME’s list of the Greatest Albums of All Time.

Their songs adorn many a student disco to this day and the classic hits they produced stand the test of time better than most bands from that era.

They released a second album , Second Coming, in 1994 before disbanding due to artistic disagreements in 1996.

Adored - their definitive tribute - reproduce the sound and atmosphere the originals created with such detailed accuracy, you’d think the Roses had climbed on stage beside them.

