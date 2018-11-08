R&B star Leon Bridges set to play Leeds show

Double Grammy Award nominated R&B artist Leon Bridges is on his way to Leeds off the back of his most recent album.

The acclaimed ‘Good Thing’ surfaced earlier this year and has proved a strong follow-up to the award winning, certified gold debut, ‘Coming Home’.

It was executive produced by Ricky Reed and Niles City Sound, and produced by Ricky Reed, and saw Leon and his long time collaborators head out west to work with Reed with the goal of taking his music in a more modern R&B direction while staying true to his signature style.

Says Leon: “I loved my experience with ‘Coming Home’. ‘Good Thing’, however, allows me to showcase more of my influences and artistry. I’m excited for the world to hear it and perform this diverse group of songs live.”

‘Good Thing’ is born from the song ‘Bad Bad News’, which contains the line: ”They say that I was born to lose, but I made a good good thing, out of bad bad news.”

By now Leon’s back story is well known. He went from working as a dishwasher and struggling through the open mic scene in his native Fort Worth, Texas to two-time Grammy nominated artist performing at the White House for President Obama, attending the Met Gala and appearing on Saturday Night Live in a two year span.

Now a more experienced artist, this album showcases a man’s continued rise from little opportunity to embracing the world stage.

And stages are where Leon is now heading as his tour comes to the UK and includes a date at the O2 Academy Leeds next week, on Thursday, November 15.