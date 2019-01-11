Rock with ‘Tina’

What’s Love Got To Do With It. St George’s Hall, Bradford , March 21; Huddersfield Town Hall on June 6.

From the award-winning producers behind the hugely successful Whitney - Queen Of The Night, What’s Love Got To Do With It? is the ultimate tribute concert paying homage to one of the most iconic and much loved musical artists of the 20th Century. Expect a night of high energy, feel-good rock-and-roll featuring Tina’s greatest hits performed by the amazing vocal talent of Elesha Paul Moses backed by a full 10 piece live band.

Tickets for both performances from www.cuffeandtaylor.com