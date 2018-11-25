Sean McGowan announces Leeds date on 2019 tour

The ever-grafting Sean McGowan is hitting the road again early next year, including a date in Leeds.

With 2018 an indelible highlight and highpoint of his decade of crafting songs, Seán is stepping up his already considerable efforts to bring his smart wordplay and clash of sad and riotous tunes to everyone he can muster.

As he prepares for his biggest headline show to date, a Christmas homecoming in Southampton at the 1865 supported by friend and labelmate Get Cape. Wear Cape. Fly Seán has now announced an extensive UK tour to kick off the new year.

He will be appearing at the Hyde Park Book Club, in Leeds, on February 22.

Following the release of his debut album ‘Son of the Smith’ in May - available on vinyl, CD and download from Xtra Mile Recordings - Seán has had opportunity after opportunity to show all sorts of crowds what he’s made of.

His biggest show saw him performing main stage at the legendary Camden Roundhouse as one of the main supports at Frank Turner’s Lost Evenings II. He toured with more friends and Xtra Mile family Skinny Lister, Get Cape. Wear Cape. Fly and Will Varley, as well as fellow working-class hero Billy Bragg.

He skirted the fringes of the island with a set of dates in lesser-played Scottish towns and he ended year of touring with a UK and European jaunt with eternal folk travellers The Levellers, in somewhat of a dream support slot.

Now, as always, he’s thinking big and now’s the time to see Seán get his band in on the act for the full UK tour early in 2019.

Tickets are on sale now from www.musicglue.com/seanmcgowan