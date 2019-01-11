Transatlantic fusion for Jazz set

Sam Braysher and Michael Kanan

Wakefield Jazz on Friday, Jan 18.

London-based alto saxophonist Sam Braysher and American pianist Michael Kanan’s tour brings them to Wakefield next week for what promises to be an excellent evening of jazz. Braysher released his debut album, Golden Earrings, in September 2017 on the Spanish label Fresh Sound New Talent Records, a collaboration with the American pianist. The disc was selected by Dave Gelly and Simon Adams amongst their favourite releases of 2017 in the Jazz Journal Critics’ Poll.

The pair launched Golden Earrings with a week-long, eight-gig UK tour in September 2017. In January 2019 the pair are touring again with nine gigs: one in Switzerland, two in Holland and six in England. Says Braysher: “I can’t wait to play with Michael again - his playing combines brilliant linear improvising with inventive on-the-spot arranging, and he’s someone I really look up to as a musician. He’s also one of the nicest people you could meet. I’m excited to be playing for the first time in mainland Europe as a bandleader too: we’ll be performing at great venues in Basel and The Hague. Across the nine gigs I hope the music we play will be intimate, conversational and swinging.”

Buy tickets online at www.wakefieldjazz.org