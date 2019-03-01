Trapper Schoepp aiming to impress in Skinny Lister support slot in Leeds

Following the release of his new album ‘Primetime Illusion’, Wisconsin-based singer-songwriter Trapper Schoepp embarks on a UK tour this week, which includes a date in Leeds, alongside his Xtra Mile Recordings label mates Skinny Lister.

The two acts will take to the Leeds Key Club stage next Friday (March 8).

These upcoming dates will see Schoepp perform tracks from his critically acclaimed new album, which includes his latest single ‘Drive Thru Divorce’.

Hailed as “a genuine and unhyped talent” by RNR Magazine, elsewhere Rolling Stone praised the songwriter’s knack for a ‘winsome, nostalgic melody’, whereas No Depression championed ‘Primetime Illusion’ as “his strongest, most impactful album to date”.

Produced in Milwaukee by Pat Sansone (Wilco, Robyn Hitchcock), ‘Primetime Illusion’ sees Schoepp reaching for his own place in the canon with a collection of character-driven songs and stories, a carefully etched series of sonic snapshots in which people we all know struggle to fulfil their own American dream.

The album also features a co-write with Bob Dylan called, “On, Wisconsin”, which was premiered by Rolling Stone alongside a Q&A with Schoepp, plus a mini documentary shot by the state of Wisconsin about the remarkable track.