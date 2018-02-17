Twenty two is the magic number for Sunflower Bean

New York power trio Sunflower Bean are bringing their fervently expected ‘Twentytwo In Blue’ record to Leeds next month.

The band’s second album lands on March 23 and the following week they will be playing tracks from it, along with established favourites, at The Wardrobe, in Leeds, with the gig taking place on Thursday, March 29.

Each member of Sunflower Bean is 22 years old and ‘Twentytwo In Blue’ will be released exactly two years and two months after their head-turning debut - ‘Human Ceremony’.

Working with Unknown Mortal Orchestra’s Jacob Portrait and Friends’ Matt Molnar, the trio come of age with this sonically mature follow up album. Sunflower Bean stay true to their guitar band core and classic rock-inspired roots, while exploring new sonic textures with more direct and progressive themes.

Unlike their debut, which was essentially a compilation of songs Sunflower Bean wrote while still in their teens, Twentytwo in Blue was made in the year between December 2016 and December 2017 and showcases how far the band has come since playing together in their high school days.

Ahead of the album, the band have shared new single ‘Crisis Fest.’