Up and coming acts announced for Leeds Festival’s BBC Introducing Stage

Last night Radio 1 DJ Huw Stephens announced the exciting new artists who will perform on the BBC Music Introducing stages at the Leeds Festivals, with the legendary secret sets still to come.

Headlining the BBC Music Introducing stage on Saturday, August 25 are South Yorkshire’s The Blinders who have taken the live circuit by storm with their blend of proto punk politics and psychedelia laden lyricism.

Joining them are Fizzy Blood, Beach Riot, Malika, The Baskervilles, Stereo Honey, Litany, and Sun Arcana.

Yizzy, The Dunts, Skinny Pelembe, Nonamedisciple, Dylan Cartlidge, and Sit Down will appear at the Bramham Park event on Sunday, August 26, topped by BBC Music Introducing favourite Bessie Turner, whose eclectic and soulful style has been championed by the likes of Zoe Ball, and Steve Lamacq.

Entering 2018 as one of the UK’s most exciting and important discoveries, Sports Team will headline the BBC Music Introducing stage at the Leeds Festival on Friday, August 24 when Pizzagirl, Lady Bird, The Scruff, Valeras, Tiana Major9, Beth Thornton, and October Drift will also perform.

Huw Stephens said: “Playing at Reading and Leeds is a huge deal for everyone.

“The BBC Music Introducing stage is a platform for new artists, so to play it during the weekend stays with the bands for ever. This year is promising to be another great one!”

With over 500,000 tracks uploaded to the BBC Music Introducing Uploader and over 200,000 artists registered since its launch in 2007, BBC Music Introducing supports and propels emerging artists onto the national stage through BBC Radio 1, 1Xtra, Radio 2, 6 Music, Radio 3, Asian Network and World Service.

BBC Music Introducing also provides up-and-coming artists with broadcast opportunities on television and online, as well as the chance to perform at major festivals and showcases.

Big name artists including Florence and The Machine, Catfish and the Bottlemen, Slaves, Jack Garratt, The 1975, Jake Bugg, Rae Morris, James Bay, Izzy Bizu and George Ezra all received BBC Music Introducing support at the start of their careers

Leeds Festival tickets are on sale now from www.readingandleedsfestival.com