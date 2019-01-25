Wakefield’s growing live music scene boosted by new monthly indie night

Wakefield has a new champion for its burgeoning live music scene.

And on the first Thursday in February, Emily Ingham will launch her new Indie night Bodys.

Mayshe Mayshe will play at the music hall at Establishment on 7 February

Emily, who is originally from Wakefield, moved back here five years ago and realised the great things that were happening in the music scene.

“There are loads of awesome events in Wakefield - like Long Division festival and what Philophobia Music are doing with their label and gigs, and I wanted to add my enthusiasm, energy and time to the mix too,” she said

“So I’ve come up with a schedule of gigs on the first Thursday of every month, starting on February 7 for at least the rest of 2019, but I’m hoping it can continue beyond that too.

“I’ve called it Bodys, which is the name of one of my favourite Car Seat Headrest songs, and also follows the rules of this book I read by Ian Jorgensen (Blink) called “The Problem With Music In New Zealand and How To Fix It & Why I Started And Ran Puppies” which basically sets out this really incredible blue print for running a cool indie night.

Buen Chico will play at the music hall at Establishment on 2 May

“So I’m basically just going to do that and see how I get on. My aim is for it to be open and friendly to everyone. I want to run a night that is really pleasant for bands to play, enjoyable for the audience, and also means I get to watch some awesome bands too!”

The gigs will be at Establishment on Westgate, which is opposite Theatre Royal Wakefield, which has a separate music hall venue that is going to be used.

“Its capacity is about 150 and it looks really good. The people at the venue are really keen to have live music on site.

“Also the venue is really close to Wakefield Westgate Station, so it is perfect for people coming from Leeds or further afield.

Cruel World will play at the music hall at Establishment on 7 February

“The bands are also going to be finished by 10pm so people can either stay to party with me, or go home for an early night.”

Line up for the first gig is Cruel World a bunch of newly formed Leeds music veterans who released their first single Boxer in April last year and York’s Alice Rowan performing her very special brand of elctronic pop as Mayshe Mayshe. On March 7 it is the turn of Emily’s own band Crake and Harry Rhodes.

On April 4 Thank and Disguises make up the bill and in May Bodys introduces The Golden Age of TV and Buen Chico.

In June Emily is bringing the gig forward a week so that it can be part of the excellent Long Division festival. And she says she’ll then continue on the first Thursday of the month for the remainder of the year “and hopefully beyond.”

Seek out info on facebook at @bodyswakefield. There are tickets online if you search for Bodys or Establishment on www.seetickets.com or you can buy on the door.