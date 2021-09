News you can trust since

Tina Turner at Batley Variety Club in the early 70's.

British comedy band The Grumbleweeds on stage at Batley Variety Club back in 2005.

Singer Roy Orbison with fans at Batley Variety Club after a performance in 1972.

Louis Armstrong and the All Stars appeared at Batley Variety Club back in 1968.

Tina Turner, Tom Jones, Roy Orbison, Louis Armstong, Olivia Newton-John, Morecambe and Wise, Dusty Springfield and Ken Dodd also graced its stage during the 1960s and 70s.