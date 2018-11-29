Allo Allo Vicki just loves playing a villain

Sleeping Beauty

Castleford Civic Centre from December 20-31

She became a national treasure playing French waitress Yvette in the smash hit series ‘Allo ‘Allo.

But this Christmas Vicki Michelle will be playing an altogether different character when she becomes pantomime villain Carabosse in Zambrana Entertainment’s Sleeping Beauty at Castleford Civic Theatre. Vicki has enjoyed an extensive career in television, theatre and film. She has starred alongside Ray Winstone in All In The Game, braved it in the jungle in I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here, joined the farming set in top soapEmmerdale and showed off her musical talents starring as the incorrigible MissHannigan in Annie and Miss Mona in The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas, plus lots, lots more.

“I’ve played fairies in the past but I just love being evil,” she said. “It’s going to be magical.” In the show King René will be played by Spencer K. Gibbins whose winning run on TV talent show New Faces, landed him the chance to be the presenter for the ‘Sooty’ stage show. Spencer is a pantomime veteran. Jamie Tanner is Prince Harry and has an extensive career in film and TV having worked for The Walt Disney Company, ITV and the BBC. Funnyman Dave Rawson plays Muddles. He is a magician and stage hypnotist and is the past President of the Plymouth Magic Circle. Nanny Nora is played by Lorenzo Zambrana who also writes and directs the show. An international magician, he’s performed in the world’s biggest nightclub, Privilege (Ibiza), and for thousands of pilgrims that were visiting the Pope. “Getting children into theatre at a young age is such a valuable experience that’ll stay with them for life - I still remember my first panto!” he said. South Kirby’s Georgia Gregory completes the cast as Princess Rose. Tickets can be booked online at www.castlefordpanto.com or by calling the box office on 01977 330 315.