Children lead the way in new theatre piece

Rabbit Girl and the Search for Wonder

Venues across Kirklees - see story

The premiere of a new play for children has been inspired by stories from families in Dewsbury and Batley about the joy of storytelling, coping with loss and finding wonder in the world again. It will be performed for the first time in community venues across north Kirklees during half term before going on national tour next year. The family show was created by 154 Collective, a group of performers, musicians and creatives, after workshops were held in libraries with children coming up with their own story ideas. This resulted in the immersive show which combines puppetry, live music and animation to create a magical experience for all ages, especially those aged four to eight. The star of the show is the hand-carved marionette puppet Rabbit Girl, which has been custom made by Andrew Grundon from WoodenHeart Marionettes. Creative Scene presents the performance by 154 Collective in its premiere of the show, which will go on tour nationally next year.

Youngsters and their families can join Rabbit Girl and her dad when they pack up their tent and head off into the wilderness. The audience sits with them around the campfire to hear about their adventures around the world. Director Dan Mallaghan says: “It will make you laugh and smile and hopefully want to hug your loved ones. There are sad moments, happy moments, silly ones and utterly beautiful ones as well. You will get to hear some amazing stories from around the world, using performance, live music and animation.”

October 30: Northorpe Barn, Mirfield. October 31: Batley Bulldogs RLFC. November 1. Thornhill Sports & Community Centre. November 2. Healey Community Centre, Batley. November 3. Birstall Community Centre . Tickets £4 or £13 for family of four from creativescene.org.uk