Cinderella will go to the ball

Cinderella

Dewsbury Town Hall, Jan 17/18 at 7.15pm; Jan 19 at 2pm and 7.15pm; Jan 20 at 2pm.

Will Cinders go to the ball? Will the Prince find the right foot for the glass slipper? Dewsbury Collegians celebrate 50 years of putting on pantos with this timeless classic. Brilliant costumes, sparkling and original scenery and a talented cast ensure the best standards of traditional pantomime are maintained. And the dance routines are in safe hands with the Sutton School. The Sunday matinee is already sold out but seats are available for the other performances.

To book a seat call 01484 225755 or go online at kirkleestownhalls.co.uk