Cirque hatches a stunning show to celebrate nature

Cirque du Soleil - ‘OVO’

Leeds First Direct Arena

The world-famous Cirque du Soleil is bringing its spectacular new show ‘OVO’ to Leeds in September - and is ready to delight, enthrall and amaze audiences.

The fun-filled production for all the family is a celebration of the power of nature and co-existence. The show made its UK debut in London in January where it became the highest-selling Cirque du Soleil performance to visit the capital.

‘OVO’ starts its arena tour in Liverpool on August 16, and the show will then visit Sheffield (August 22-26), Newcastle, Glasgow, Nottingham, Leeds (September 19 to 23), Manchester (September 26 to 30) and finally Birmingham and Belfast ending in October.

The cast of ‘OVO’ includes 50 performing artists from 17 countries specialising in many acrobatic acts.

They include Alanna Baker from the UK who takes the role of the Black Spider in the show. She was crowned gymnastics European Champion in 2011 and won Bronze in the World Championships in 2012.

Alanna, who has been training since she was five years old has travelled around the world with ‘OVO’, visiting Austalia and Japan, and is now looking forward to a return to her home country.

‘OVO’ premiered as a Big Top show in Montreal in 2009 and has since gone on to thrill more than 5 million people worldwide.

In the arena tour, it offers the same captivating production as Big Top performances but on a larger, more ambitious scale.

‘OVO’, meaning egg in Portuguese, is a headlong rush into a colourful eco-system teeming with life, where insects work, eat, crawl, flutter, play, fight and look for love in a non-stop riot of energy and movement.

When a mysterious egg appears in their midst, the insects are awestruck and intensely curious about this iconic object that represents the enigma and cycles of their lives.

It is love at first sight when a gawky, quirky insect arrives in this hectic, bustling community and a fabulous ladybug catches his eye – and the feeling is mutual.

Tickets are on sale now via the Cirque du Soleil website or at www.livenation.co.uk