Great shows at the Theatre Royal

Theatre Royal Wakefield

Two great shows to watch out for. John Godber returns with his international smash hit comedy from January 24 to February 2, with contemporary music and an updated script to boot. Then on Thursday, February 7 Radio 4 regular Kate Fox fronts Where There’s Muck There’s Bras - a funny, gently subversive performance/lecture uncovering the hidden history of the writers, scientists, sportswomen, politicians, protestors, musicians and other heroines who represent the grit, determination and spirit of the North’s women.