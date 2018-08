Teletubbies Live

Victoria Theatre, Halifax on September 15/16

Join Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po in a show full of love and laughter as they explore the magical world of Teletubbyland. Look out for the Tubby Phone, Noo-noo and the Sun Baby in a fun, bright and safe world which captures young children’s imaginations and encourages them to explore the world around them. The show will appeal to toddlers from six months upwards.

Tickets 01422 351158