Join Emma on a musical journey

Fat Girl Singing

Theatre Royal Wakefield on Tuesday, February 12

Emma has been through a lot lately. If it’s not strangers commenting on her weight or asking ‘when are you due?’, then it’s her own reflection that’s bringing her down. Now it’s time for her to take up space on her own terms. To be Emma as loud and as proud as she can be. Armed with a guitar, original songs and a fridge full of drinks, Fat Girl Singing is a funny, uplifting and compelling anthem for those who have ever felt that their body is up for debate.

Tickets available from 01924 211311.