Peter Andre to star in new UK tour of Grease - including Leeds dates

Peter Andre will be starring as the Teen Angel in a new UK and Ireland tour of 70s musical favourite Grease.

The tour marks the first new production of the classic musical in 25 years and comes followed a highly acclaimed sold-out eight0week run at Curve Theatre in Leicester.

The new show will be choregraphed by former Strictly Come Dancing judge Arlene Phillips, with Peter Andre starring in select performances during the 2019 tour run.

Andre, who is best known for his successful music and television career, is scheduled to perform at a number of dates at Leeds Grand Theatre, when the show rocks into the city from June to July next year.

Performance dates featuring Andre are as follows:

- 19-22 June 2019

- 26-28 June 2019

- 17-20 July 2019

Director Nikolai Foster said: "We are looking forward to working alongside Jim Jacobs, Colin Ingram and Arlene Philips on the return of our critically acclaimed Made at Curve production of Grease.

"Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey's musical is an electrifying celebration of the birth of cool and teenage culture.

"It provides a gripping snapshot of a country on the cusp of social change, all set to one of the greatest rock 'n' roll scores ever written.

"Curve audiences love Grease and we are immensely proud to be sharing our production with audiences across the UK."

Further casting for the production is yet to be announced.

When can I see the show?

Grease will be performed at Leeds Grand Theatre from Wednesday 19 June to Saturday 20 July 2019.

Peter Andre is scheduled to star in select performances (dates above).

How to get tickets

Tickets are on sale to Leeds Grand Theatre priority members from 10am on Friday 14 September, priced from £19.

General tickets are on sale from 10am on Friday 21 September.

Prices include a £3 booking fee and £1 postage charge where applicable.

Tickets can be booked online at leedsgrandtheatre.com or by calling the Box Office on 0844 848 2700.