When We Were Brothers

Queen’s Mill, Castleford on Friday, November 16

Danny and Tommo have been friends since they were eight. Played, fought, had each other’s backs. Like brothers. Now they’re grown up; Danny’s down in that London and Tommo is off work and back at his old bedroom. But Tommo’s mum, Julie, is really worried about him, and Danny may be the only one who can help. A one-hour play by Ben Tagoe about being a man, mental health, and friendship.

Tickets: 01924 211 311