Shoe factory saved by Kinky Boots!

Kinky Boots

Leeds Grand Theatre from April 9 to 20. Tickets 0844 848 2700

Inspired by true events, Kinky Boots tells the story of a shoe manufacturer from Northampton struggling to live up to his father’s expectations and continue the family business. With the factory’s future hanging in the balance, help arrives in the unlikely but spectacular form of Lola, a fabulous performer in need of some sturdy new stilettos. Kinky Boots is a joyous musical celebration about the friendships we discover and the belief that you can change the world when you change your mind.