Take-off with Red Dwarf

Red Dwarf + Norman Lovett +Q&A and Stand Up

Square Chapel, Halifax, January 19, 7.30pm

Celebrate cult British sci-fi hit Red Dwarf in the company of special guest Norman Lovett - who was the face of ship’s computer Holly in early series. The event includes a screening of the show’ a question and answer session with Norman and the evening’s host Nick Ahad from radio Leeds and a stand-up session. Red Dwarf first hit our screens in 1988 and has clocked up 12 series. A13th series for Dave is expected to start filming early this year.

Tickets: 01422 349422