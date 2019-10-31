10 of the best things to do in West Yorkshire

Your guide to events you must not miss this week

1 Dracula

Leeds Playhouse, October 29 - November 2

Seducing countless generations, Bram Stoker’s legendary vampire lives on in this extraordinary ballet. The dark tale of the immortal Count is played out through Northern Ballet’s blend of sensuous dancing and gripping theatre enhanced by Gothic sets and costumes. If you think you know what to expect from ballet, think again. This is ballet with a dramatic bite that will leave you thirsty for more – don’t miss your chance to experience it. Features music by Schnittke, Rachmaninov, Pärt and Daugherty. CinemaLive presents the UK-wide cinema release of Northern Ballet’s thrilling production broadcast live by satellite on Halloween into over 300 cinemas.

2 Shakespeare Schools Festival

Theatre Royal Wakefield, November 5

Shakespeare Schools Foundation is proud to present the world’s largest youth drama festival. Shakespeare Schools Foundation is a cultural education charity, transforming lives through the unique power of Shakespeare. The annual festival provides a platform for up to 30,000 young people to express themselves and grow in confidence as they take to a professional stage. In this, the 19th year of the festival, they celebrate the infinite variety of work found across the project, as young people of all ages, backgrounds and abilities find their ‘voice’ in the school rehearsal room, culminating in a thrilling night of theatre.

3 Fastlove - A Tribute to George Michael

St George’s Hall, Bradford, October 31

Get ready for an unforgettable evening celebrating the global superstar that is George Michael. Make new memories whilst reliving old classics. The show features all his hits including Father Figure, Freedom, Faith and many more. You’ll be getting up (to get down) to all your best-loved songs from Wham and George’s solo career including Careless Whisper, Freedom 90, Outside and Too Funky! A respectful tribute to one of the greatest musicians of all time.

4 The Jam’d

The Live Rooms, Cleckheaton

The Jam’d are the UK’s best known and most authentic tribute to the live performance and sound of The Jam, and are totally committed to giving an unforgettable, authentic performance with all the energy, passion and style of the Woking three. As full time touring professional musicians, and massive Jam fans, the band don’t “try to be” or “pretend to be” The Jam, but rather put on a performance from the heart and soul, drawing on all their memories, experiences and love of what was the country’s biggest band in their day.

5 My My My Delilah

Theatre Royal Wakefield, November 6

This fabulous concert production celebrates the man, the music and the voice of Sir Tom Jones. Together with West End Star Glen Leon’s astounding vocal likeness and powerful range, a band of gifted musicians and superb backing singers, this show takes you on a wonderful roller coaster ride through five decades of hits.

6 Hemsworth Water Park Bonfire

November 5, 6pm

One of the district’s biggest events, the bonfire night party at Hemsworth Water Park is expected to draw thousands. The free event will begin at 6pm on Tuesday, November 5 and includes a bonfire and fireworks display.

7 Castleford Beer Festival

Queens Mill, Castleford, November 1 and 2

Music, local food and brilliant beer in a stunning venue. 30 + great Yorkshire beers as usual, plus cider, wine and gin. The fantastic ‘Martha’s Kitchen’ joins the festival again this year to serve you delicious local food. Tickets include a souvenir glass and souvenir festival programme. A proportion of the proceeds from the Castleford Beer Festival will, as always, be donated to the Castleford Heritage Trust to assist in their ongoing work at Queen’s Mill.

8 Emily Atack - Talk Thirty to Me

St George’s Hall, Bradford, November 4

Due to popular demand, Emily Atack is bringing her sell-out comedy show Talk Thirty To Me back to the stage for five shows only - including a performance at St George’s Hall! The limited run will celebrate the launch of her first memoir Are We There Yet? – which is set for release this autumn. Emily will be unravelling today’s anxiety inducing world of scrolling through social media, swiping right, hellish hen-do’s and the never-ending search for ‘the one’. Don’t miss out on the relatable, tongue in cheek look at ‘having it all’ and turning 30 in the millennial age – including all new content. Every ticket will include a copy of Emily’s new book Are We There Yet?

9 Hallowscream

Pontefract Castle, October 31, 5.30pm

Dare you dress up in your scariest outfit and visit the castle at twilight for spooky eerie fun, including crafts, children’s disco, face painting, treats and games. Don’t forget your torch to take part in the trail around the castle grounds! Want to make more of your Hallowscream experience? Book your Hallowscream tea at The Liquorice Cafe before the event, 4-5pm.

10 An Evening with Lenny Henry: Who Am I Again?

St George’s Hall, Bradford, November 5

Lenny Henry is one of Britain’s best-known and celebrated comedians, with a career which began with cult stardom on children’s television to including writer, radio DJ, TV presenter, co-founder of Comic Relief and award-winning actor. In the first half of the evening, Lenny will take the audience through a jam-packed session of funny and sad memories and stories - from growing up in the Black Country, puberty, school, friendship, family secrets and unashamed racism. Lenny will recount setting out on his rollercoaster ride of a career - but at every stage wondering: Am I good enough? Is this what they want? In part two, Lenny will be interviewed by friend, broadcaster and author Jon Canter, for further insights into his life and career, followed by questions from the audience.

