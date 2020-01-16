10 of the best things to do in West Yorkshire

Your guide to events you must not miss this week!

1 Opera North - Street Scene

Tony Blackburn hosts Sounds of the 60s tonight at St Georges Hall.

Leeds Grand Theatre, January 18, 7pm

In a city that never sleeps, it doesn’t pay to have a dream… On a stiflingly hot summer’s day in New York, a family is pushed to breaking point. Frank is angry at a world that’s changing too fast, his daughter Rose longs for a better life away from the squalor of the city, and his unhappy wife Anna struggles with a terrible secret that could tear them all apart… As the heat builds, the tension erupts into violence and their lives are changed forever.

http://www.operanorth.co.uk

2 Sounds of the 60s Live with Tony Blackburn

St George’s Hall, Bradford, January 16, 7.30pm

Alina Bzhezhinska presents her Hip Harp at Wakefield Jazz on Friday.

Due to the phenomenal success of BBC Radio 2’s Sounds Of The 60s LIVE, which toured the UK throughout 2019, a raft of new 2020 dates have been added and the show comes to St George’s Hall. Hosted by DJ royalty Tony Blackburn, the show features songs, stories and memories from the golden decade of pop with music performed live by the Sounds Of The 60s All Star Band and Singers.

http://www.bradford-theatres.co.uk



3 Free guided cycle rides

Wakefield District Cycle Forum continue their programme of free guided cycle rides aimed at those new to cycling, wanting to start cycling or needing greater confidence when cycling. Most include a refreshment stop on the ride. On Saturday, January 18 there is a steady ride from Anglers Country Park starting at 10am. This ride is for those more confident cyclists. It covers up to 20 miles and lasts three hours. On Sunday, January 19 there is an easy ride from Thornes Park Athletic Stadium in Wakefield starting at 10.30am. This ride lasts up to three hours and covers up to 10 miles. If you don’t have a bike of your own you can borrow one free of charge by emailing info@cycling-wakefield.org.uk in advance.

http://www.cycling-wakefield.org.uk

4 Cinderella

Gary Delaney brings his Gagsters Paradise tour to Bradford on Saturday.

Ossett Town Hall, January 22-25

The Priory Players pantomime is great family entertainment for all ages. Cinderella hardly needs any introduction as it’s one of the most popular pantomimes performed in theatres up and down the country. Cinderella’s wicked stepmother and two jealous stepsisters keep her enslaved and in rags. Poor Cinderella stands no chance of attending the royal ball. When her fairy godmother appears and magically transforms her reality into a dream come true, Cinderella enchants the handsome Prince Charming at the ball, but must face the wrath of her enraged stepmother and sisters when the spell wears off at midnight. Fun for all the family!

http://www.ticketsource.co.uk/priory-players



5 The Red Shed Players: Peterloo -The Past Lives in the Present

Queens Mill, Castleford, January 17

The Bluejays Rock and Roll Revolution at Theatre Royal Wakefield on Saturday.

Peterloo - The Past Lives in the Present. At Peter’s Field, Manchester in August 1819 a peaceful demo for improved working conditions and democratic rights was met with cavalry charge and bloodshed. 18 people were killed and over 400 injured. The play is made up of two parts; part one, Peterloo, gives the background to the slaughter of weavers who were campaigning against poverty and for political rights. It is based on eyewitness reports and historic documents along with poems and songs of the period and features specially developed films by Dave Hanvey featuring artwork from Barnsley artist John Ledger. Part two, The Past Lives in the Present, is based in a modern day cafe and explores the question of how we respond to injustice in modern times. Tickets, £5 are available from the mill or 01977 556741.

http://www.castlefordheritagetrust.org.uk

6 The Bluejays Rock and Roll Revolution

Theatre Royal Wakefield, January 18

Award-winning band The Bluejays (featuring stars of Buddy – The Buddy Holly Story, Dreamboats & Petticoats and Million Dollar Quartet) take you on a jiving journey through the fabulous 50s. Packed with over 40 classic hits including Rock Around The Clock, That’ll Be The Day, Jailhouse Rock, Johnny B. Goode, Tutti Frutti, C’mon Everybody, Stupid Cupid, Great Balls Of Fire and La Bamba, all performed live on stage. The Bluejays Rock and Roll Revolution will transport you back to the era when music changed the world forever!

http://www.theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk

7 Alina Bzhezhinska presents her Hip Harp

Wakefield Jazz, January 17

With this quartet Alina creates a unique sound on the harp with electronics and loop pedals, supported by Mikele Montolli on bass, Adam Teixeira taking drums and the complex sounds of Joel Prime on percussion. Through a combination of original works and covers, Alina will pay homage to some of jazz, funk and hip-hop’s greatest innovators.

http://www.wakefieldjazz.org

8 Find Your Passion: Pompom Bunting

Wakefield Museum, January 16, 5.15pm

Fun, bright and tactile, pompoms bring back memories from yesteryear. Pompoms are now very fashionable incorporated into home décor, so go along and make some original and thoroughly gorgeous pompom bunting and discover more great ways to incorporate them into your life! All materials and light refreshments included. This is a bookable workshop for adults.

http://www.experiencewakefield.co.uk

9 KIPPS - The New Half a Sixpence Musical

St George’s Hall, Bradford, January 22-25

Buttershaw St Paul’s Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society present the West Yorkshire premiere of Kipps, The New Half a Sixpence Musical. Kipps is a 2017 West End revision of the popular musical/film Half a Sixpence by Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellows and includes many popular songs, including Money to Burn, If the Rain’s Gotta Fall, Half a Sixpence and Flash Bang Wallop!

http://www.bradford-theatres.co.uk

10 Gary Delaney: Gagsters Paradise

The Studio, Bradford, January 18

Gary Delaney returns to the road with his extended Gagsters Paradise tour, another onslaught of lean, expertly crafted gaggery. A Mock The Week regular and recent star of the new Live At The Apollo series, Gary’s shows are renowned in the business for a near unrivalled volume of high-class gags. You should expect no different from this highly acclaimed show. Please note Coolio will not be appearing. Recommended age 16+

http://www.bradford-theatres.co.uk