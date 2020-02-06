10 of the best things to do in West Yorkshire

Your guide to events you must not miss this week!

1 Dr Korczak’s Example

Leeds Playhouse, until February 15

16-year-old Adzio is stealing to survive. Invited to escape the streets by Dr Korczak, Adzio must learn to live harmoniously with the other 200 children cared for in the orphanage, where he’s safe for now. But Dr Korczak is nervous despite his influence in the ghetto. Rumours are spreading about people being moved out of the city on trains and not coming back. Tempers and temperatures are rising, food is scarce. Everyone wants to survive. Timed to premiere just before Holocaust Memorial Day, experience the powerful and enduring true story of Dr Janusz Korczak, a Polish educator and children’s author who championed the rights of young people, believing every child has the right to freedom, respect and love.

http://www.leedsplayhouse.org.uk

Opera Norths Figaro at Leeds Grand Theatre. (Photo: Guy Farrow)

2 Good Vibrations - Classic Beach Boys

St George’s Hall, February 8

The music of Brian Wilson as never heard before! Superb harmonies and surfin’ guitars by the Buzz Band with the English Philharmonic Orchestra. A musical journey through the life and music of 60s genius Brian Wilson.

http://www.bradford-theatres.co.uk

3 The Marriage of Figaro

Leeds Grand Theatre, February 8, 7pm

It’s Figaro’s wedding day – what could possibly go wrong? Figaro and Susanna are getting married, but trouble clouds the horizon. Figaro’s master, Count Almaviva, is out to bed his bride-to-be Susanna. Meanwhile the heartbroken Countess finds herself the object of Cherubino’s adolescent passion. To top it all off, if Figaro cannot repay a debt to the housekeeper Marcellina, he’ll have to marry her instead! Mozart’s joyous farce of mistaken identity and misunderstanding, heartache and forgiveness, is bursting at the seams with invention and wit in this hit production.

http://www.operanorth.co.uk

4 Meet the Curator

Wakefield Museum, February 6, 11am-3pm

They love a good story at Wakefield Museum. Take your heirlooms, curios and treasures for a show and tell. The curators can also offer advice on how to look after your prized possession. If you have an item that tells a story about Wakefield that you want to donate, and they don’t already have one, it could become part of their collection. Take it along for them to have a look at, but please be aware that they won’t be able to make a definitive decision or take the item on the day. Please note, they do not give valuations. Top of their wish list - A William Sykes EDB tennis racket!

http://www.museums@wakefield.gov.uk

5 Ionel Manciu & Kaori Wada

Jubilee Hall, Wakefield, February 8

Ionel Manciu (violin) and Kaoru Wada (piano) play Beethoven, Franck and Gershwin. Wakefield Concert Society are delighted to welcome these talented young musicians to Wakefield. Their programme includes works by three well-known and popular composers. Programme: Beethoven - Violin Sonata No.5 in F “Spring” Opus 24. Gershwin - Music from the Show “Porgy and Bess”. Franck - Sonata for Violin and Piano in A FWV8.

http://www.wakefieldconcertsociety.co.uk

Good Vibrations - Classic Beach Boys. (Photo: Richard-Tatham)

6 Angels of the North

Theatre Royal Wakefield, until February 15

Mick and Dennis have seen it all and done it all. From airport runs, taking pets to the vet, and delivering babies, it’s all in a day’s work for the local taxi firm. But with Uber on the block Mick and Dennis’ jobs are under threat. Hop in as these northern powerhouses fight to survive. The meter is running in this hilarious new comedy by John Godber.

http://www.theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk

7 Bill Brandt/Henry Moore

The Hepworth, Wakefield, February 7 - May 31

This exhibition explores the parallel and intersecting paths of these two great artists of the 20th century. The photographer Bill Brandt and the sculptor Henry Moore first met during World War Two, when they both created images of civilians sheltering from the Blitz in the London Underground. This major exhibition brings together more than 200 works highlighting the relationships between sculpture, photography, drawing and collage revealed through Brandt and Moore’s shared interests in the subjects and themes of labour, society, industry, the British landscape and the human body.

http://www.hepworthwakefield.org

8 Clinton Baptiste in The Paranormalist Returns!

The Studio, Bradford, February 6

Join paranormal sensation Clinton Baptiste as he takes you on a hilarious yet touching journey through his life, out the other side and beyond the Celestial Curtains. Clinton Baptiste is the hapless clairvoyant, medium and psychic from Peter Kay’s smash hit Channel 4 tv show Peter Kay’s Phoenix Nights. Now, some 18 years after the show aired, he returns to conjure up his extraordinary powers for a new generation. Clinton will give readings to the audience, offering advice from beyond the grave. He will predict your future, tell you about your past and all manner of spooky stuff an’ that.

http://www.bradford-theatres.co.uk

9 Kneehigh’s Ubu!

Leeds Playhouse, until February 8

We all know an Ubu. That deranged dictator we all love to hate! Impossibly greedy, unstoppably rude, inexorably daft and hell-bent on making the country great again! Sound familiar? Based on Alfred Jarry’s riot-inducing masterpiece, Kneehigh will let rip with their own version of theatre’s most anarchic creation. Expect world-class buffoonery in this deliriously unhinged promenade musical. Featuring some of the most iconic anthems of our times, given a fresh run for their money by a belting Kneehigh band, plus an extraordinary choir of extras – you! They guarantee this will be a rocking, rollicking riot of ridiculousness that you won’t forget.

http://www.leedsplayhouse.org.uk

Clinton Baptiste in The Paranormalist Returns! (Photo:Tom Wren)

10 John Archer: Against The Odds

The Studio, Bradford, February 7

Semi-finalist on Britain’s Got Talent and support act for Tim Vine on seven UK tours, John Archer finally takes to the stage with his own one-man-show. A rare chance to see baffling magic with a dash of comedy thrown in by the man who many consider to be the best comedy magician in the UK today. The first man to fool Penn and Teller on ITV’s Fool Us with Jonathan Ross and a former winner of the prestigious Magic Circle Stage Magician of the Year.

http://www.bradford-theatres.co.uk

Angels of the North at Theatre Royal Wakefield.

John Archer: Against The Odds at The Studio, Bradford.