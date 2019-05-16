10 of the best things to do in West Yorkshire

Your guide to events you must not miss this week!

1 Big Girls Don’t Cry

The Johnny Cash Roadshow at Theatre Royal Wakefield

Victoria Theatre, Halifax, May 16

Step back in time, to the era of romance. Where gents were gents, and gals were gals! Come and experience the iconic sounds of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons authentically recreated by a phenomenal cast and live band. This internationally acclaimed show authentically revives the sublime harmonies of New Jersey’s finest. It showcases Frankie’s incredible falsettos, and features his solo hits like Grease, Let’s Hang On, Working My Way Back to You, Beggin’, I’ve Got You Under My Skin, and Who Loves You.

www.victoriatheatre.co.uk

2 The Johnny Cash Roadshow

An Evening of Eric & Ern this is a show for all the family from eight to 80!

Theatre Royal Wakefield, May 22

The only show to be endorsed by the Cash family is back on top form with a brand new production. Award winning front man Clive John dedicates this year to a 50th anniversary tour of the legendary San Quentin State Prison recordings. Alongside Clive is his iconic wife June Carter played by Emily Heighway, the Spirit Band and the JCR horns. All supported with full video projection. Songs from the At San Quentin live album will be performed, mixed with all the hits and favourite songs that we all know and love.

www.theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk

3 An Evening of Eric & Ern

Unstoppably funny and uniquely talented, The Noise Next Door

Theatre Royal Wakefield, May 21

A brilliant homage crammed full of renditions of those famous comedy sketches that hits all the right notes! From Grieg’s piano concerto to Mr Memory, Arsenal! It’s a show full of Morecambe and Wise’s most loved routines, songs and sketches and of course a musical guest. This wonderful show evokes memories of times when whole families would huddle around the telly to watch those fantastic Christmas specials. You’ll feel you’ve experienced the real thing and taken back to a world of sunshine and laughter.

www.theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk

4 Matthew Bourne’s Romeo and Juliet

Roger Davies & His Band at the Lawrence Batley Theatre

Alhambra Theatre, Bradford May 22-25

A passionate and contemporary re-imagining of Shakespeare’s classic love story. Confined against their will by a society that seeks to divide, our two young lovers must follow their hearts as they risk everything to be together. Bursting with youth, vitality and Matthew Bourne’s trademark storytelling, Yorkshire’s brightest young dance talent join the New Adventures company, with direction and choreography by Matthew Bourne, design by Lez Brotherston, lighting by Paule Constable, sound by Paul Groothuis and new orchestrations of the Prokofiev score by Terry Davies, played live by the New Adventures Orchestra. This new production joins the popular New Adventures repertoire which includes Swan Lake, Cinderella and The Red Shoes.

www.bradford-theatres.co.uk

5 The West End Bhangra Musical

St George’s Hall, Bradford, May 19

The West End Bhangra Musical, an Indian musical like no other, combines live music, stage production, and dancing guaranteed to have you up on your feet from start to finish. New talent from different communities and musical genres will share the stage to create a diverse musical — proving that music truly is a universal language.

One Night of Queen this show will rock you!

www.bradford-theatres.co.uk

6 The Noise Next Door: Remix

Victoria Theatre Halifax, May 18

The boys are back in Halifax and mixing things up with a brand spanking new show that will split sides, blow minds, and drop jaws. The undisputed masters of off-the-cuff comedy will transform audience suggestions into ferociously funny scenes and songs in the blink of an eye with a perfect blend of ludicrous characters, witty one-liners, and explosive physicality. Remix will see the chaotic quartet change the game with their most creative, cutting edge and hilarious show yet.

www.victoriatheatre.co.uk

7 Roger Davies & His Band

Lawrence Batley Theatre, Huddersfield, May 18

Roger Davies & His Band are guaranteed to please with their positive, upbeat, celebratory self-penned songs. Not quite folk, not quite rock, not quite pop, but somewhere in-between with great songs expertly performed and presented. No stranger to local audiences, Roger Davies has enjoyed sold out shows in many of Yorkshire’s theatres. He accompanied Fairport Convention on a 30 date UK tour in 2016 as their special guest and subsequently assembled a band of his own.

www.thelbt.org

8 Oliver!

Wakefield Theatre Royal, until May 18

Oliver! is one of the most-loved British musicals, vividly bringing to life Dickens’ timeless characters with its ever-popular story of the boy who asked for more. Oliver! takes audiences on a wild adventure through Victorian England. Join Oliver Twist as he navigates London’s underworld of theft and violence, searching for a home, a family and most importantly, for love. When Oliver is picked up on the street by a boy named the Artful Dodger, he is welcomed into a gang of child pickpockets led by the conniving, but charismatic, Fagin. With a cast and orchestra of over 50 and a sensational score full of Lionel Bart’s irresistible songs including Food Glorious Food, Consider Yourself, You’ve Got To Pick-a-Pocket Or Two, I’d Do Anything, Oom Pah Pah, As Long As He Needs Me and many more.

www.theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk

9 One Night of Queen

St George’s Hall Bradford, May 18

One Night Of Queen is performed by Gary Mullen and The Works. Gary began touring on his own and in 2002 formed a band The Works, to pay tribute to rock legends Queen. Since May 2002, Gary Mullen and The Works have performed throughout the UK, USA, Europe, South Africa and New Zealand to sell-out audiences. They have also twice rocked the prestigious BBC Proms in the Park.

www.bradford-theatres.co.uk

10 Al Murray: Landlord of Hope and Glory

Victoria Theatre Halifax, May 17

Citizens of Hope and Glory! Our new tomorrow beckons. A new tomorrow that smells reassuringly of yesterday, but with WiFi. One last heave and we will be there. And when the going gets tough the tough get going. Although the going won’t get tough and anyone who tells you it is going to be tough is lying. Come join Al to marvel at the majesty of our green and pleasant land. A land just off the coast of France, except now it feels a little bit further away. Join Al to step backwards into the future.

www.victoriatheatre.co.uk