'Breathtaking views' on offer at Scotland's Loch Lomond

Staring out over the vast loch as the water sparkles during sunrise, it becomes clear why this part of Scotland is such a popular visitor destination.

When basking in the tranquility of Loch Lomond, it's difficult to comprehend that this peaceful oasis is fewer than 15 miles from the bustling Scottish city of Glasgow, as the crow flies.

The Lodge on Loch Lomond.

The loch itself is truly magnificent.

Loch Lomond is the biggest lake in the UK when it comes to surface area measurements.

Enshrined by Scottish Parliament in 2002, it falls inside the Loch Lomond and The Trossachs National Park region which includes a vast hoard of towns and villages that have cemented their place as some of the country's top tourist spots.

Among these is Luss, a small village with a population of around just 450. The village is laden with Scottish gift shops, offering anything from ancient Scottish clan attire to locally-sourced whiskey.

And if it's a Scottish lodge experience you're after, overlooking the stunning loch, look no further than the Lodge on Loch Lomond hotel.

Just a stone's throw from the village of Luss, the hotel bills itself as "a unique destination located on the beachfront at Luss and enjoying magnificent panoramic views over Scotland’s favourite loch".

Unique is the operative word here. Few places can compete with the striking views that are on offer.

Well-equipped to handle any occasion, it boasts 48 guest bedrooms, conference and banqueting facilities for up to 200 visitors, and a spa featuring a swimming pool, jacuzzi, sauna and steam room.

Many of the rooms have balcony views just metres from the loch itself, meaning you can literally open the doors and stare out across the vast lake. Day or night, sunrise or sunset, the view is truly breathtaking.

It's brisk in winter, often compounded by rain, but this takes nothing away from the view.

At just a 30-minute drive from Glasgow city centre (and easy access to motorway routes) - or 23 miles from Glasgow Airport - it's not hard to find, either.

Alongside its own facilities, The Lodge also arranges activities on the loch, weather permitting, from speedboat trips or yacht cruises to wakeboarding.

The hotel has a real chalet feel to it, and you'll be able to watch the log fire burning in the comfortable reception area at check-in, before walking along the intricately-lit hallways to your room.

Even when it's brisk outside and there's a sharp breeze, the rooms and suites have you covered.

It's already heated to perfection when we step inside and, if that's not enough, some rooms are even equipped with their own sauna in the room to get your temperature rising.

The Lodge excels too when it comes to food and drink.

At its Colquhoun’s Restaurant and Lounge, featuring an assortment of nicely decorated and neatly arranged tables, you can watch the loch as you eat breakfast or dinner.

If it's a hearty breakfast or meaty meal for dinner you're in the mood for, with a touch of class, guests are well-catered for and plenty of vegetarian and vegan options too.

There's a real mix of food on the menu, including a chicken (or vegetarian rendang), haddock pie, pork belly, roasted pumpkin and steak.

Afternoon tea is also on offer.

Arguably, The Lodge's most impressive feature is its proximity to Luss. The village is just a five-minute stroll along the waterfront pathway.

Here, you can visit one of Scotland's most 'romantic' churches, hop onto a water bus, stop off at one of Luss's pubs for a beverage or investigate the quaint shops.