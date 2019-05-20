Embark on a theatrical adventure this half term term across North Kirklees

YOUNGSTERS will be invited to become a member of airplane crew, at an exciting outdoor performance during May half term.

The Flying Machine is suitable for youngsters, aged three and above, and will be shown outside community venues across Dewsbury and Batley next week.

Children will be able to join in the action during the interative performances.

Creative Scene is presenting the show by Handmade Theatre at five venues as a rain or shine show, with all performances outdoors, unless the weather dictates otherwise.

Children are invited on a journey through the skies exploring new worlds and characters, engaging with sensory props, stories and songs from across the globe.

Nancy Barratt, director of Creative Scene, which uses Arts Council funding to bring arts and culture to North Kirklees, said: “This interactive performance invites the

audience to become the crew, flapping the wings, working the controls and steering the captain’s wheel.

“This is a great introduction to live performance for youngsters and you don’t have to trek to nearby cities to see professional theatre, when it is right here on your

doorstep. Come along and do something different.”

Led by the musical captain and first mate, there is the chance to explore fascinating new destinations both real and imaginary.

Performed through an exciting mix of drama and song, this show brings to your imagination and sense of adventure to life, in a fantastic multi-sensory experience.

Performances are each day at 2pm from 28 May until 1 June at Thornhill Sports and Community Centre; Northorpe Hall in Mirfield; Batley Bulldogs RLFC; Healey

Community Centre and Birstall Community Centre.

The audience can bring a picnic and join the crew from 1pm - there will be activities to keep everyone entertained before the show starts.

Suzy Gunn, creative producer of Handmade Theatre, added: “We promise it will be a fun-filled adventure come rain or shine: if the weather is fine this show will be outside

or inside if it’s poor - lots of fun either way at every venue.”

DATES AND VENUES

Tue 28 May 2pm - Northorpe Hall, Mirfield

Wed 29 May, 2pm - Batley Bulldogs RLFC

Thur 30 May, 2pm - Thornhill Sports and Community Centre, Dewsbury

Fri 31 May, 2pm - Healey Community Centre, Batley

Sat 1 June, 2pm -Birstall Community Centre

More details at www.creativescene.org.uk