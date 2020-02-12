Wedding fayre in South Kirkby sells off designer dresses for charity that provides cancer care in Wakefield, Dewsbury and Pontefract

A wedding fayre in South Kirkby will be raising vital funds for Dr Jackson's Cancer Fund.

The charity has had lots of wedding dresses, bridesmaid dresses and accessories donated from a high quality wedding business.

The Grove, South Kirkby

The dresses will all be sold for £100, with proceeds going to Dr Jackson's cancer care charity

The event - which is being supported by Five Towns Radio and Thinking Forward - will take place at The Grove Hall, South Kirkby, from 10am to 2pm on Sunday, March 1.

There will also be entertainment from Chelsea Radford.

Dr Jackson’s charity is named after the late Dr Ken Jackson GP. It was established in 1977 to help make a positive impact on people are touched in some way by cancer. The charity has since raised more than £1 million to help provide better and faster cancer care for those living in Pontefract, Dewsbury and Wakefield.

Visit www.drjacksonscancerfund.co.uk for more information about the charity.